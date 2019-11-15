BAT invests $10m in Fijian economy

Now is the time for everyone in Fiji to work in solidarity to ensure the sustainability of the Fijian economy says Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking at the opening of the ten-million dollars British American Tobacco Green Leaf Threshing Factory in Votualevu, Nadi, Sayed-Khaiyum said cooperation from all stakeholders and sectors of the economy will ensure there are job sustainability and creation in the country.

The new factory will not only provide high-quality products to consumers but also created more employment opportunities.

“Traditionally tobacco has been grown in the Nadi and Sigatoka areas but now we have farmers in Ba which give them more opportunity to earn money.”

Despite the uncertain economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic none of BAT employees have faced termination from work and this year alone the company signed up more than 600 farmers.

General Manager Jeremy Hackett, says the new factory represents the culmination of more than two years of planning and hard work.

“Fiji is one of the very few countries where BAT undertakes tobacco farming to support the growth of local agriculture, providing employment to approximately 1,100 seasonal workers and hundreds of local farmers.”

The Ministry of Economy is urging for more collaboration between various business houses and government to ensure there is sustainability.