Bridging the skills gap for workforce success

The turnover of skilled agricultural workers in the public sector is increasing, with many employees leaving to pursue other business ventures or start their own companies.

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Luke Rokovada, says the overseas labor mobility scheme is a key factor, drawing skilled workers away and creating gaps that hinder industries from delivering services effectively.

The scheme was originally intended for unskilled workers, but many skilled individuals with existing jobs have also been joining.

Rokovada adds the commission is working with stakeholders to introduce initiatives aimed at boosting workforce productivity and ensuring employees find satisfaction in their jobs.

“But in the future, only those that don’t have work here will enter the labor mobility scheme. In the past, many workers with jobs here left for the scheme, but they are introducing measures to prevent that.”

Acting Deputy Secretary of Professional Service of the Ministry of Education, Isoa Tauribau, says industries are concerned that graduates lack the skills required by various sectors.

He adds that the ministry is developing incubators to equip graduates with the necessary skills to meet industry demands.

Training and skill development will improve career prospects and promote social mobility.