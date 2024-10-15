Bridging the gap between tourism and agriculture

Acting Minister for Agriculture, Filimoni Vosarogo has highlighted the critical need to strengthen the country’s agricultural sector to meet the demands of the growing tourism industry.

Vosarogo says the persistent gap between agriculture and tourism, emphasizing the government’s commitment to bridging this divide.

Speaking during the opening of the Agriculture Show 2024 at the Valelevu ground, Vosarogo notes that a significant portion of the food consumed in Fiji’s hotels and resorts is currently imported, posing a challenge for the country’s agricultural sector.

He has concerns that this reliance on imports hinders Fiji’s potential to fully harness its agricultural capabilities in support of tourism, one of the nation’s key economic pillars.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is actively working to address this challenge by finding sustainable solutions that enable us to produce more of our food, reducing reliance on imports.”

Vosarogo stresses the importance of collaboration across sectors, particularly between agriculture and tourism, to develop strategies that will increase local food production and ensure that hotels can source more products locally.

Vosarogo further states that increasing domestic food production will not only benefit the tourism industry but also strengthen food security, improve livelihoods for farmers, and contribute to the overall economic development of Fiji.