Bridge to bridge initiative to address infrastructure concerns

The Suva City Council plans to address infrastructure concerns in the capital through the Bridge to Bridge initiative.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says the first phase of the initiative has begun, covering the area from Walu Bay Bridge to Nabukalou Bridge.

Boseiwaqa adds that concerns have been raised regarding the city’s entry point, prompting the council to begin upgrading works.

[Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa]

He says this initiative will allow the council to focus on development in key areas of concern.

“Yes, for the Bridge to Bridge initiative, we are taking an area approach. For example, we look at the area within the city that needs to be more focused, and where we should be focused. Particularly with the conditions of public spaces, the cleanliness, other important infrastructure, and so on.”

Boseiwaqa states that the initiative targets infrastructure in dire need of upgrades, such as the bus stand and market area.

He adds that some upgrades have been overdue for quite some time.

The Council has started with upgrades to the bus stations and lighting, and will then move on to the kiosks.

After this, they will work on Suva Market and the fish market.

The Council says the Bridge to Bridge project has an estimated budget of about $100,000, which they aim to complete by the end of next month.