Breakthrough healthcare partnership to benefit police personnel

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fiji Police Force personnel will soon benefit from the services provided by Medivisor India Treatment.

This as the Fiji Police Welfare Society Limited has partnered with Medivisor India Treatment to improve healthcare access and services for Fiji Police Force members.

Medivosor India is a reputable facilitator of medical treatments in India that has successfully facilitated medical treatment for over 1,200 Fijian patients in India.

FPWSL Chairman ACP Meli Sateki expressed confidence in the collaboration after assessing Medivisor’s dedication to patient care.

He adds that by formalizing this partnership, they aim to ensure their officers receive top-notch healthcare solutions with personalized attention.

Medivisor India Treatment Chief Executive, Kumar Sushant, says that their dedication to the Fijian community is evident through their four offices in the country.