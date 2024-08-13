Brain drain issue highlighted at health meeting

The 15th Directors of Clinical Services Meeting

The Acting Chief Medical Advisor of the Ministry of Health, Dr Luisa Cikamatana, has voiced concerns over the ongoing brain drain affecting the healthcare sector.

In her address at the 15th Directors of Clinical Services Meeting, Dr Cikamatana highlights the troubling trend of highly skilled healthcare workers leaving for developed countries, a situation she deems a serious concern for the nation’s health services.

Dr Cikamatana emphasizes that this migration of talent has been a focal point in recent health policy discussions.

According to her, the issue of health workforce migration has been prominently featured in the ministers of health meeting in 2023 and the heads of health meeting earlier this year in Samoa.

“We acknowledge the hard work of Pacific health leaders and partner agencies contribution towards strengthening our Pacific workforce, a very important topic and second sometimes be a sensitive one.”

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Dr Cikamatana says the health sector is also grappling with the impacts of climate change.

She also stresses the unique strengths of the Blue Pacific region, noting that despite the challenges, the Blue Pacific remains a region of strength and uniqueness, with its distinct cultural and environmental contexts playing a crucial role in shaping healthcare delivery.