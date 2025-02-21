Boy gets 13 months for rape of cousin, 11

A teenager who raped his cousin in 2021 when he was 16 and she was 11, was jailed for 13 months by the High Court in Suva.

High Court Judge, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere ordered the accused serve five months of his sentence behind bars and the remaining eight months be suspended for three years.

During proceedings, the court heard that at some point in 2021, the accused and the victim along with other relatives were sleeping at their grandparents’ home when she felt him touch her intimately and then rape her until she told him to stop.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Tuiqereqere said the offence came to the attention of police in March last year.

The accused was arrested on September 10, 2024, and in an interview with police on September 11, he admitted the offence.

A medical examination of the victim at that time, conformed that her hymen was not intact.

Justice Tuiqereqere said while reading a record of the accused’s police interview, he had indicated that the victim had consented.

The High Court Judge told the accused that his cousin was only a child and not capable by law of consenting to the act.

Justice Tuiqereqere said in mitigation, the accused’s counsel offered that he was currently 19 and was 16 at the time of the offence, he was single and looking to commence vocational studies, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and fully cooperated with police.

Justice Tuiqereqere said the accused was the victim’s older cousin and he had breached that trust.

He also took into consideration the victim said her educational studies had been impacted, she prefers to stay away from home because it reminds her of what the perpetrator had done to her.

Justice Tuiqereqere said of concern was the victim’s statement that she was being blamed by her family for the rape.

He issued a permanent Domestic Violence Restraining Order against the accused.