Border opening opens up opportunities: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the opening of Fiji’s international borders next month coincides with Australia’s plans to open its tourism and export markets.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda I Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says this shows that Fiji is on the right track of getting back to business.

He is urging all businesses to support the National Export Strategy to help our economy bounce back once the borders reopen.

“The Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport is inviting all businesses to take part in the NES programme to help with exports. It will help in the marketing of our local brands, more demands and help our export sector to grow.”

With Fiji now trying to overcome the pandemic, Bainimarama says we must remain vigilant and ensure that all relevant COVID-19 procedures and protocols are in place for our safety.