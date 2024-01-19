BOP to work with Women’s Ministry

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Balance of Power intends to work with the Government to improve women’s participation in leadership in Fiji.

BOP is a regional initiative supported by the Australian Government, which aims to encourage a better balance in women’s and men’s leadership roles and opportunities in our Pacific settings.

The BOP executives met with Permanent Secretary for Women’s Ministry Eseta Nadakuitavuki and briefed her on the programs implemented in BOPs regional offices, challenges they faced and local partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

BOP Executive Director, Mereani Rokotuibau also discussed how the initiative could work in collaboration with the Ministry to improve the sharing decision-making at all levels.

Also present at the meeting was BOP Fiji Country Manager Mr. Josaia Osborne, Strategic Communications Advisor Mr. Peni Tawake, and Program Co-ordinator – Research and Communications Ms. Vani Nailumu.