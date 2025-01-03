Boost security now, police urge

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew emphasized the importance of robust security measures, particularly for businesses operating during vulnerable hours.

The recent robbery at a shop in Nausori has reignited concerns about the security of businesses particularly those operating 24 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has urged business owners to prioritize safety by hiring professional security guards to deter criminal activity and protect their operations.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely circulated online points out the risks businesses face especially in hotspot areas or during late hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Statistics from November last year revealed that 45 per cent of recorded cases involved theft, 20 per cent were burglaries and 16 per cent were aggravated robberies.

“CCTV won’t help you; you need to have security on-site to look after your premises because you want money, and the person coming in to steal wants money too.”

Chew emphasized the importance of robust security measures, particularly for businesses operating during vulnerable hours.

He encouraged owners to be proactive in safeguarding their premises and assets to reduce the likelihood of such incidents.

In Suva, efforts are underway to improve public safety through enhanced surveillance.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa said the council was prioritizing the installation of CCTV cameras across the city and is urging other municipalities to adopt similar measures.

“This will ensure that when shoppers or anyone goes into these areas, they are safe and that illegal activities are curbed.”

Boseiwqa added that partnerships between police, business owners, and the community was essential to creating a safer environment for all.