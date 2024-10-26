Body of 5-year-old drowning victim recovered from rewa river

The body of a 5-year-old boy who drowned along the Rewa River has been recovered this morning

The body of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Waidra, Baulevu, along the Rewa River has been recovered yesterday morning.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern, Senior Superintendent of Police Joape Cakacaka, stated that the boy was swimming yesterday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The Fiji Police Force is urging all parents to supervise their children at all times, especially with the cyclone season approaching in just a week and the school holidays coming soon.

The Fiji Police Force also acknowledged the Goneturaga na Vunivalu of Kasavu and the surrounding communities for their assistance in the search for the young boy.