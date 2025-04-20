Body found in Tiliva River

[File Photo]

A man in his 30s is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police say the victim’s body was found floating in the Tiliva River in Bua yesterday morning.

He was last seen on the 18th of April 2025, trying to swim across the river.

Search efforts were initiated and his body was recovered yesterday.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue.

