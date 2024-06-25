Body found in Rewa River identified

[File Photo]

The identity of the man whose body was found floating in the Rewa River last week has been established.

Police say the victim’s brother came forward to identify the 38-year-old man, who was a resident of Nabua.

In a live Facebook post last week, a woman described how the body was recovered from waters near Nadali in Nausori.

The deceased was found by a group of men who brought his body to the riverbank on a bamboo raft.

Investigators will await the post-mortem examination results before classifying the victim’s death as the investigation continues.