Bill tabled to scrap open taxi rank system

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Amendment Bill will be debated in parliament today which aims to remove the open taxi rank system and reintroduce base and stand system for the taxi industry in the country.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau while tabling the bill yesterday stated that the open taxi rank system was introduced following amendments to the Land Transport Budget Amendment Act 2021 and came into effect a year later.

He says the system was designed with the aim of promoting fairness, improving flexibility, and reducing illegal operations by allowing taxi permit holders to operate from any Open Taxi Rank on a rotational first-in, first-out basis.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe says while the intentions behind the system were commendable, practical experience on the ground has revealed significant shortcomings.

He says since its introduction, the OTRS has contributed to unnecessary traffic congestion in major urban centers such as Suva, Lautoka and Nadi.

“Enforcement agencies, including the Fiji Police Force, LTA, and the Municipal Councils have faced considerable difficulties in monitoring operations effectively. There has been a notable increase in illegal taxi operations, congestion, disruptions, misuse of permits, selective pro-vision of day and night services to the public, undermining the objectives of a public transport system.”

Ro Filipe says passengers, especially women, children, shoppers, elderly, and even the sick, have been left stranded because of the current taxi situation.

He adds that the OTRS was introduced following limited consultation with key stakeholders, which resulted in considerable resistance from operators and a lack of public understanding about the operational framework.

He says these shortcomings have impacted the efficiency and success of the system and ultimately the confidence of both operators and the traveling public.

Ro Filipe says the reintroduction of the base and stand system is expected to improve traffic management by designating specific areas for taxi operation, thereby easing congestion in urban areas.

He further adds that the reinstated system will allow municipal councils to generate revenue, strengthening the financial sustainability of local government structures.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.