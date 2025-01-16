Bedridden man perishes in fire

A 47-year-old bedridden man died following a fire at Senivono Road in Narere, Nasinu, on Tuesday night.

Police say the deceased was alone in the house when the incident occurred.

The three-bedroom house belonging to the deceased, Umesh Raj Bechu, and another house owned by 65-year-old retired Eroni Delai were destroyed in the incident.

Police say the cause of the fire is unknown.

They have yet to estimate the cost of the damage, and the investigation is ongoing.