Bau Island comes to a standstill

The chiefly island of Bau is on a stand still as they await the installation of the Vunivalu na Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

People were seen at the Bau landing since 6am as they made their way to the island for the historic occasion.

There is no movement around the island as the church service began, presided by Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is attending the ceremony, accompanied by Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.

Ratu Epenisa’s installation as Vunivalu means he also becomes the head of the Kubuna confederacy, which has been vacant for the last 33 years.

The chiefly title was previously held by Ratu Epenisa’s father and former Governor General, Ratu George Cakobau.

More to follow.