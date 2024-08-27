BAT teams up with PRF again

[Source: PRF/ Facebook]

BAT Fiji has again teamed up with the Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited for its Zero Waste to Landfill initiative.

Its Leaf Division in Nadi and its Mavua Station in Sigatoka are now part of the program.

General Manager Sam Dormor says as a business they are taking greater responsibility by reducing the waste that ends up in landfills.

Dormor states this is another step on their journey to achieving the target of less than one percent waste to landfill for their operation sites.

“What this means is that all waste generated from Nadi and Mavua that can be recycled, will from today be recycled through our partnership with Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited. This will help to greatly reduce our waste going to the landfill at Navutu and Sigatoka.”

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo says their collaboration with BAT Fiji is paving the way for a future where waste management is a priority for businesses, contributing to the larger goal of environmental preservation in Fiji.

The launch marks a major milestone as BAT Fiji becomes the first corporate organization in the country to integrate Waste Recyclers Fiji’s sustainable waste management practices across all its sites.