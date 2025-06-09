Basiyalo claims best sports award, inspires young women in journalism

Thriving in a field predominantly known to be male-dominated is not something Taina Basiyalo, a sports journalist at Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, ever dreamt of achieving.

However, last night the unexpected happened when her name was announced for the Television and Video Best Sports Award at the Fiji Media Achievement Excellence Awards-the first to be held after a 17-year lapse.

The mother of three gracefully walked on stage, received her award, and dedicated it to those close to her, including her four friends who are also female sports journalists across various media organisations.

“I’m lost for words, knowing the competition is pretty tight. There are a lot of sports journalists that I learn from.”

Her love for sports began at home in a sports-driven family.

Her brothers are rugby players, while her mother played netball and volleyball.

Since she did not have the knack for playing sports herself, she often found herself on the sidelines, watching the beauty of sports unfold-an interest that has now become her daily job.

“It’s just amazing getting to meet sports reps in this country. I’m just grateful to be a sports journalist in this country.”

While her work in Fiji is recognised- in sports journalism and commentary, Basiyalo has also played a key role across the region.

She was selected under the ABC program to assist a new Palau news team in preparing television and video news bulletins during this year’s Pacific Mini Games.

She says that being a female sports journalist is both challenging and rewarding, and she encourages young girls to chase opportunities and excel in them.

Her hope for the media industry, particularly in sports journalism, is for more training programs to enhance reporting skills and greater opportunities that allow Fijian journalists to thrive overseas.

