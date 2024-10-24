Barriers to women’s progress

[Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, Eseta Nadakuitavuki, highlights the barriers that hindered Fijian women entrepreneurs’ progress.

Speaking during the parallel session on Women’s Economic Empowerment at the 4th Commonwealth Women’s Forum in Samoa, Nadakuitavuki states that market access, gaps in skills development, business leadership development training, impacts of climate change, health and wellbeing issues such as sexual reproductive health and rights, and the triple burden of care contribute to the low number of Fijian women participating in the economy.

“As the development of Fiji’s WEE NAP progresses, one of the key findings identified was women’s access to resources such as land and assets, information, and collateral. Many women cannot secure the financial backing needed to start or grow their businesses because they lack ownership of these vital resources.”

The Permanent Secretary further states that the Ministry has prioritized the implementation of the GBV NAP, as it outlines a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to ending violence against women and girls, with economic empowerment being a crucial pathway for women to gain independence, build resilience, and escape cycles of violence.

In addition, she pointed out that women entrepreneurs represent nearly half of Fiji’s micro, small, and medium enterprises, yet only 19% of registered MSMEs have a woman listed as the owner, highlighting the challenges that women face in accessing formal financial systems.

The forum served as a platform for women to address challenges, exchange best practices, and formulate actions and recommendations to present to the leaders of the Commonwealth.