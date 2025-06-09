Bamboo Park showcases community-led conservation

The Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park in Navunibau Village has been officially opened, marking another milestone in Fiji’s push for sustainable forest management and community-led development.

While officiating at the opening, Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu said the park — developed as the third community-based forest park under the Ministry’s programme, demonstrates how local communities can take the lead in managing and benefiting from their natural resources.

She says the park supports education, recreation, cultural preservation, environmental conservation, and income-generating opportunities for the community.

Bainivalu adds that the park allows Mataqali Namara to earn income through ecotourism and bamboo-based products, while at the same time protecting the environment reflecting Fiji’s shared responsibility approach to conservation.

She says the park aligns with national priorities such as promoting a green economy through ecotourism and agroforestry, creating new livelihoods, reducing poverty, and contributing to Fiji’s net-zero emissions goals.

Bainivalu says the park also helps protect local biodiversity, contributes to the global 30×30 conservation target, and recognises indigenous communities as key partners in safeguarding the country’s natural heritage.

She adds that recent Forestry Bills further strengthen this approach by formally recognising the Vanua as key stakeholders, ensuring decisions and benefits remain with landowners, and reinforcing the importance of community-led forest management.

The Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park is expected to serve as a learning site and model for other communities across Fiji, demonstrating how sustainable resource management can deliver long-term environmental protection and economic benefits.

