Ballu Khan’s property up for mortgagee sale

[Source: Daily Otago Times]

Former Fijian and well known Kiwi Businessman Ballu Khan’s multimillion-dollar land in South Auckland is up for mortgagee sale.

The eight hectares of land to be used for housing may be sold for a much cheaper price.

Khan – who was once accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama – owns 323-329 Karaka Rd, 40km south of central Auckland, through his company Lomai Properties, public records show.

NZ Herald reports Auckland Council values the former farmland at $13 million.

Lomai Properties earlier had to fight to get its plans for the 56ha Waipupuke site approved.

Auckland Council initially rejected the proposed plan change, leading Lomai Properties to appeal the decision to the Environment Court.

However, the council and Lomai Properties were then able to negotiate a resolution outside of court, leading to the plan change being formally approved last December.

Bayleys agents, meanwhile, are encouraging developers and “land bankers” to consider buying Khan’s former 8ha of vacant land.