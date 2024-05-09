Bainimarama remains Party Leader

Founding member of FijiFirst Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Voreqe Bainimarama is still the FijiFirst party leader.

This has been confirmed by one of the founding members of FijiFirst Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in a press conference this afternoon.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he is holding the press conference as a founding member because the Party President and the General Secretary can authorize anyone to hold a press conference on their behalf.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says yesterday former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama together with the members of the Central Executive Committe of FijiFirst met with the party members of Parliament to discuss a number of things.

Sayed-Khaiyum says amongst other things the focus and direction of FijiFirst was also discussed.

He adds they also discussed the direction to take given the different scenarios at play ahead of today’s sentencing.

He adds that nothing changes within the party, and they will continue to liaise with the leader even though he may be in custody.

“Let’s deal with this situation know and I am here to tell you today that the leader of FijiFirst will continue to be Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama , come 2026 we will deal with it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum believes that the party is stronger than ever.