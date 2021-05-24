Bad weather hinders power restoration effort

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says they will only be able to rectify the problem causing a blackout in most parts of the western Division once the weather clears.

Patel says access to all their transmitter lines is closed due to flooding in most parts of the West.

Patel says from midday yesterday areas between Namatakula and Rakiraki were without power.

He says some parts are now being powered using diesel power stations.

These include parts of Sigatoka, Rakiraki and Vuda.

“In fact we probably have around one-third capacity and the demand is much much larger in the western division so as a result last night we are able to supply some areas. We cannot supply for the entire western division so to speak all the way from Sigatoka halfway to Rakiraki between Tavua and Rakiraki.”

Patel says they deployed three teams today, two have returned with negative results, while they are waiting the response from the team that went through the Nausori Highlands.