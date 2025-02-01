Australia reinforces Fiji partnership

High Commissioner Ewen McDonald (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Australia reaffirmed its strong commitment to its “Vuvale” partnership with Fiji, noting approximately $280 million in contributions over the past 18 months.

Speaking at Australia Day celebrations, High Commissioner Ewen McDonald emphasized the strong bonds and collaboration between the two nations, highlighting the partnership’s “extraordinary achievements.

“As Vuvale we are doing some extraordinary work together, growing trade and tourism, strengthening defense, police and border security cooperation and working together to build climate resilient and disability inclusive infrastructure to name just a few areas and let’s not forget the work we do collectively together regionally.”

McDonald also highlighted that Australia is giving an additional $14.5 million for infrastructure improvements at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, stressing its importance to Fiji and the need for continued support.