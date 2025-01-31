Australia commits more funding for CWMH

A year after the launch of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Master Plan, the Priority Infrastructure Plan Report was launched today.

During the report launch, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald also announced a commitment of another $14.5 million for CWM hospital upgrades.

McDonald said the PIP report includes a list of infrastructure upgrades required to improve patient experience at CWM hospital and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality care.

Article continues after advertisement

He said this is critical, as the new National Hospital will not be delivered overnight and will take time.



Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald

He said upgrades identified in the plan will keep the current hospital operational until the new hospital is in place.

The PIP was developed through comprehensive engineering assessments of the CWM Hospital and the Saint Giles Psychiatric Hospital, and also involved extensive consultation with the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the report will ensure that the existing CWM hospital continues to serve the people for the next few years until the new CWM hospital becomes operational.