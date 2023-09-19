August visitor arrivals show resilience

According to provisional data released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, our shores welcomed 87,368 visitors last month.

This represents a noteworthy increase of 24.6 percent compared to the same month the previous year.

However, it marks a decline of 6.5 percent compared to the visitor numbers recorded in July.

In July, the total visitor arrivals amounted to 93,483.

In August of both 2022 and 2021, the figures for visitor arrivals were 70,110 and 419, respectively.

During August, a significant 79.7 percent of the total arrivals were visitors coming for holiday purposes.

The majority of these visitors fell within the age bracket of 25 to 64 years, which corresponds to the working-age population.