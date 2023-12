[Photo: Supplied]

Asco Motors Fiji today presented a charitable donation in the form of a cheque to Walk on Walk Strong Kids Fiji.

The company affirms its dedication to corporate social responsibility, pledging sustained support for initiatives aimed at enhancing community well-being.

The contribution is earmarked for aiding young cancer patients.

Article continues after advertisement

Founder of WOWS Sina Kami and Mere Williams accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.