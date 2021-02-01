Home

Artistic inmates put Fiji on global stage

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 11, 2021 5:55 am

Some graduates from the art and painting programs of the Fiji Corrections Service have gone on to be outstanding artists.

During an art exhibition in Suva this week, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau highlighted that some artistic inmates have won prizes in national and regional competitions.

Ratu Epeli says some of the inmates’ paintings were also auctioned in China to raise funds for the Cyclone Winston appeal.

He adds the inclusion of art in the rehabilitation of inmates in correction centres is a worldwide trend.

“Art as you are well aware is not just something for the show, it is therapeutic and helps the artists set goals for life after prison. It also provides an opportunity for inmates to be creative and to express their thoughts.”

FCS Commissioner, Frances Kean says art has transformed inmates in correction facilities, allowing them to develop hidden skills and unlock their potential.

