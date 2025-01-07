Artisans thrive in graduation season

Graduation season is a busy time for local artisans crafting salusalu and garlands, adding color and tradition to ceremonies across Fiji.

Tokasa Kubunameca from Ovalua, who has been making salusalu since 2018 said this season is an opportunity to showcase her creativity.

“We offer a variety of garlands depending on what customers want. Last year, sourcing vau, which is essential for salusalu, was challenging, but our masi suppliers from Vatulele and Lau helped us manage.”

Torika Nayabo, from the province of Tailevu is another artisan who makes salusalu as a way to earn a living.

She says that the demand for salusalus this year are expected to be higher.

“Last year, I received more than 20 orders. For last-minute requests, my employee and I often work late into the night to deliver on time.”



Nayabo states that while competition is strong, it drives the industry forward.

“I adjust my prices to suit customers. That’s how I ensure they choose my salusalu.”

Despite challenges like sourcing materials and tight deadlines, these artisans take pride in preserving Fijian culture, ensuring each salusalu is a symbol of tradition and celebration.