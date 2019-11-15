Arrests made following drug raids

Four people were arrested yesterday in the Northern Division as the focus on drug operations continues in all five policing divisions.

In an early morning raid in Benau, a woman and a man were arrested for allegedly breaching social gathering restrictions.

Police officers also searched the two and found dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana and smoking apparatus in their possession.

Article continues after advertisement

In a separate case, a joint operation conducted by Police and the Land Transport Authority resulted in the arrest of two men who were searched at a checkpoint at Bagasau.

The two were travelling in a bus which was stopped at the checkpoint and officers noticed them acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was conducted and large plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana were allegedly found in their bag.

All the seized substances have been sent for analysis and all four remain in custody as investigations continues.