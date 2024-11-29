Architects acknowledge support

[Source: NL]

The Fiji Architects Association is pushing for a future of sustainable infrastructure in the face of climate change threats.

General Secretary Setoki Tuiteci shared the association’s vision to integrate environmentally friendly design practices that also respect and preserve Fijian culture.

The FAA’s annual awards have undergone a revamp with the support of Extra Supermarket, one of their key sponsors, to recognize excellence in local building designs.

The Architects Association aims to drive change by blending traditional Fijian values with modern, sustainable technologies.

“So we had a get-together with members of the construction industry as well as the members of government, our hardware suppliers, and, of course, our sponsors, who came together and partnered with us to revamp this organization.”

Tuiteci states that they want to continue the association and take it to new heights.

He adds the last time the awards were held was in 2016, a lapse of eight years.

Extra Supermarket Chief Marketing Officer Lailani Burnes believes its backing of the FAA will empower communities and encourage a shift toward more eco-conscious building practices.

The association hopes to inspire architects to create spaces that not only enhance Fiji’s physical landscape but also encourage connections and sustainability.