ANZ glitch, workers without pay over New Year

Despite assurances by ANZ Fiji that it has fixed a payment system outage that impacted customers over the past 3 days, salaries sent to the bank on Monday were returned to businesses today.

The issue left employees who banked with ANZ, unable to access their salaries over the New Year public holiday.

Earlier today FBC News contacted ANZ Fiji after employees said salaries transferred to the bank on Monday had not hit their bank accounts.

In response ANZ Fiji said the outage, which began on Monday morning, was caused by a complex technical issue that took several days to resolve, which was exacerbated by the public holiday period.

A spokesperson for ANZ Fiji said the bank’s technology teams worked tirelessly to address the problem, with a fix being completed early this morning.

ANZ Fiji said as a result, the bank expected all delayed salaries to be fully processed by the end of the day.

However, ANZ Fiji did not communicate to FBC that the funds sent by the company had been reverted.

FBC only found out when employees personally contacted the bank seeking an update on their salaries.

ANZ Fiji has encouraged customers to contact the bank’s support line at 132 411 if they continue to experience any issues or believe they have incurred additional fees due to the outage.