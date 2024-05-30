Anticipate changes that may challenge traditions

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Indigenous Business Council is reminding businesses to anticipate changes that may challenge our tradition, leadership structure and lifestyle.

Speaking during the two-day FIBC FHL workshop, Chair Ulai Taoi emphasized that addressing this issue at all levels is critical to meaningful indigenous participation as well as the long-term political stability of this nation.

Taoi says a few strategic initiatives that will be implemented to guarantee the success of indigenous businesses, include understanding business competitors and staying abreast of them.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by certain indigenous SME’s.

“Most members who are medium to small businesses continue to be burdened by a lack of available seat capital and an inhibiting business environment. The members that are still here today have acquired the habits of being prudent with money, frugality, and economic self-reliance.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says creating a future in business requires a change in mindset and lifestyle.

“I urge you to look beyond the domestic economy and engage in international collaborations that will allow you to learn from global best practices and bring new opportunities to our entrepreneurs.”

FIBC believes that the key to developing an indigenous company roadmap that will lead to entrepreneurial success is the ability to anticipate changes and identify problems.