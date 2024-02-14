Anti-corruption body unveils strategic plan for 2024-2029

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption office [File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has launched its Strategic Plan for 2024–2029, outlining its roadmap for combating corruption over the next five years.

Officially launched by Attorney-General and Justice Minister Siromi Turaga, the plan was presented as a declaration of war against corruption’s insidious impact on society.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai emphasized the plan’s collaborative nature, stating that it belongs to every citizen who demands a just society, every business owner who yearns for a level playing field, and every young person who dreams of a future untainted by corruption.”

The plan emphasizes five key areas, including organizational transformation, good governance contribution, mandate fulfilment, collaboration, and public image.

Puleiwai says that the fight against corruption is a continuous journey and requires a collective effort.

She is urging all stakeholders, including government officials, businesses, civil society organizations, and the public, to join hands and work together in implementing this strategic plan and creating a brighter future for Fiji.