News

Anand Singh passes away

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 4, 2020 12:33 pm
Former Attorney General in the Fiji Labour Party government Anand Singh has passed away. [Source: Fiji Labour Party]

Former Attorney General in the Fiji Labour Party government Anand Singh has passed away.

The Fiji Labour Party has posted an obituary on its Facebook page confirming that Singh passed away passed at the Middlemore Hospital in Auckland New Zealand aged 71.

He had gone to Auckland two months ago for medical treatment.

Singh was the Attorney General in the Labour-led Coalition government of 1999.

He was among ministers held hostage at gunpoint in Parliament following the George Speight coup of 19 May 2000. He was released after being held captive for 55 days.

Singh is survived by three children and a grandchild.

