AMA export markets forecasts growth

The Agromarketing Authority continues to thrive in its export markets, maintaining a strong emphasis on key commodities.

Executive Chair Jone Sovalawa emphasizes that while the Authority has seen impressive success in markets such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other Pacific Islands.

Sovalawa says the increasing demand for fish products, especially in Australia and New Zealand, has opened a profitable market for Fijian exports.

“We’ve been exporting to the United States, Canada, but our primary customers are in Australia and New Zealand.”

Sovalawa has noted that consistent supply is crucial to meeting the demand, and AMA is working on improving production levels to ensure it can capitalize on this growing market.

Some of the AMA commodities for the export markets include dalo, cassava, fish and virgin oil to name a few.

The AMA has seen significant growth in these areas, and they forecast that this trend will continue in the coming years which will strengthen AMA’s presence in international markets.