Alleged financial mismanagement at Savusavu Town Council

Savusavu Town Council [File Photo]

Calls have been made for a thorough investigation into alleged significant financial mismanagement and land transactions at the Savusavu Town Council dating back several years.

Representatives from the Town Council appeared before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense to respond to the council’s 2014 and 2015 Annual Report.

Special Administrator Shiu Shankar Singh highlighted allegations of land being sold below market value and councilors and their families purchasing land at concessionary rates.

“When the first administrators came they sold a council portion of the land, 52 acres, for $350,000, which I think the rate payers of Savusavu didn’t like it because it was just for peanuts.”

Another administrator, Shiu Dayal Sharma said that the value of this land now stands at more than seven million dollars.

Standing committee member Rinesh Sharma believes that those responsible should be held accountable and this was agreed by the two administrators.

“Do you think it would be fit to identify financial mismanagements and hand it over to FICAC for investigation, and even hold or summon people who were there to come and give an answer.”

The council representatives assured the committee that new internal controls have been implemented, including separate accounts for land sales and improved financial reporting.

Praneeta

