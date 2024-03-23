Alleged assault claims life

A man who was allegedly assaulted in Cunningham yesterday has passed away.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the 68-year-old was waiting for the bus along Cunningham Stage 4 with his son when the heavily intoxicated suspect confronted the two, resulting in heated verbal exchanges.

He says the suspect allegedly punched the victim, causing him to fall unconscious on the road.

The victim was rushed to the Tamavua Health Center, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are urging the public to drink responsibly.

In the Eastern Division, a 28-year-old man, while being escorted to the Wainbokasi Hospital for a medical check, is alleged to have damaged the rear glass of a police vehicle.

The suspect was intoxicated during the incident.

ACP Driu says these unfortunate incidents serve as a reminder that excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to a lifetime of regrets and the suffering of innocent parties.