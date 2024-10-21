All vessels must meet Fiji’s standards says MSAF

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says any vessel seeking registration in Fiji will undergo a thorough evaluation and must meet all legislated requirements.

FBC News understands that the statement comes in light of a social media post by Goundar Shipping Ltd.’s intentions to bring a fast ferry to Fiji.

In a statement, MSAF reassures the public that strict compliance with importation and registration protocols will be heeded despite any operators’ or stakeholders’ intentions or premature information released by them.

It says that all shipping operations must comply with the regulatory framework set forth by the Authority to ensure the safety and integrity of maritime activities in Fiji.

MSAF adds it stands firmly on its commitment to uphold the highest standards of maritime safety.

It says the evaluation process is essential not only for compliance but also to guarantee the safety of passengers and the protection of our marine environment.

The Authority says it is dedicated to maintaining a transparent dialogue with the community and ensuring the safe operation of all maritime services.