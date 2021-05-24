All evacuation centres to follow COVID protocols

Government agencies are working to ensure all evacuation centres adhere to COVID-19 protocols before the cyclone season begins in November.

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu says there are over 1,000 ECs across the country that shelters Fijians in times of natural disasters.

He adds that work is now underway to ensure evacuation centres are safe and secure.

“The Ministry has a list of Evacuation Centres which is normally updated by Provincial Administrators and District Officers before the commencement of a cyclone season. At the moment, the four Divisional Commissioners are diligently working with their respective Provincial Administrators and District Officers to conduct an assessment of all identified ECs within their divisions.”

Seruiratu says the Ministry is waiting for the 2021-2022 Seasonal Forecast which is expected to be released by the Fiji Meteorological Office next month.

“This will enable us to better position ourselves in terms of advance planning for the coordination of disaster management operations in all four divisions throughout Fiji.”

A plea has also been made for all communities to have a disaster plan in place.