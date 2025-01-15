Al Hamd open’s 8th branch in Sigatoka

[Photo: Supplied]

Al Hamd Smart Living has opened its 8th branch in Sigatoka Town, with the company stating that this achievement reflects their hard work and dedication.

Company director Ashfaaq Khan says they invested nearly $150,000 in the Sigatoka branch, transforming it with modern aluminum and glass fixtures while preserving the charm of the historic building.

Khan also shares that they are excited to announce plans to paint the exterior and install an LED screen, which will undoubtedly brighten the town and enhance its vibrancy.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

He says that their decision to open in Sigatoka is based on thorough research, which indicates a growing demand for quality products in this community.



[Photo: Supplied]

In addition to providing quality service, Khan says another motivation for opening the store is his personal connection to Sigatoka, as his mother hails from Ciri, while his father’s heritage is from Maro.



[Photo: Supplied]

Al Hamd has also created five new jobs with the opening of this branch.



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]