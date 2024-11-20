Airport undergoing security review

Nadi International Airport [File Photo]

The Nadi International Airport is undergoing an intense security review by aviation security experts from Airports Council International.

The team is currently in Nadi to conduct an inaugural review of the airport’s security governance, systems and processes.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari says the evaluation process is critical, considering the constant increase in air travel after the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nawari the APEX review team will assess their current security practices, identify security gaps and make recommendations based on Annex (Airport Excellence) 17 Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), the Aviation Security Manual and other industry best practices.

Nawari says recommendations from the exercise will allow them to improve and enhance standard practices at the airport and ensure safety of customers.

Nawari further says the review will allow them to identify areas of improvement within the airports and improve processes to align with international best practices.

He adds the review is conducted mainly around Fiji Airports security policy, patrol and surveillance, risk assessments, incident and crisis response, daily aircraft movement, terminal building layouts, runways, taxiways, aprons and major airport services.

Five international aviation security experts from South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Tahiti make up the core team that are currently conducting the four-day security review.

The recommendation of the review will inform initiatives under one of Fiji Airports’ 2025 – 2034 Strategic Plan Objectives: Safety, Security & Compliance as they work towards achieving their vision: To be the World Class Aviation Hub of the Blue Pacific.