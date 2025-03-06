Ahluwalia still the VC says university

[Source: University of the South Pacific]

University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has not resigned.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council Siosiua Utoikamanu confirms that Professor Ahluwalia’s contract remains in effect until August 2026.

He says this is following a two-year extension approved by the University Council at its 96th meeting in November 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as with any leadership transition, the University will adhere to its established governance processes.

He says in the meantime, the search for a new Vice-Chancellor and President will commence soon, with the Council set to confirm the timeline and approach at its next meeting in May.

USP remains committed to stability, continuity, and good governance, and will provide further updates through official channels in due course.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told Parliament yesterday that the Vice-Chancellor had resigned verbally during the USP Council meeting in the Cook Islands last year.

He says Professor Ahluwalia was asked to provide a resignation in writing.

Radrodro also stated the council will revisit this issue in the next meeting and be able to proceed with the identification of the new VC for USP.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.