Agriculture Ministry explores employment opportunities

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The agriculture sector needs to encourage the workforce through further training on formal skills recognition and lifelong learning pathways that open up employment opportunities.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says training will increase farm productivity through demand-based technical and vocational training.

Rayalu says a refreshed approach to agriculture workforce skills development is needed through training to support the development of competitive value chains, including farm management skills that are critical to driving sustainable commercial farms.

He adds that there is a lack of harmonized approaches and incentives for training, particularly for youths, which needs to be addressed.

Rayalu says an aging workforce, slow uptake of skills, limited extension advisory support, and a lack of recognition for investment in skills training are some other challenges faced by the sector.

