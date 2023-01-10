Agriculture minister visits AMA office

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji/ Facebook]

The Agricultural Marketing Authority has pledged its support to the current government.

This was relayed to Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu by Chief Executive Ajay Singh during his visit to AMA office last week.

Rayalu thanked the staff for the work being done, and he urged the staff to work with him and leave politics to the politicians.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji/ Facebook]

He says the new government is already working and has urged employees to focus on their assigned tasks in order for things to run smoothly.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji/ Facebook]

The minister also urged all in leadership positions to be kind to their subordinates and to look after them.

He has once again warned that he will not tolerate bullying and oppressive behaviour.