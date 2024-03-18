AG stands firm on judicial independence

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga asserts that Fiji’s judiciary remains independent, responding to recent discussions regarding the confidence and autonomy of the country’s legal system.

Speaking to FBC News, Turaga acknowledged past governmental interference under the Fiji First administration but emphasized the Coalition government’s commitment to upholding the courts’ integrity.

“Perceptions may say otherwise but that’s a fact take it from me and that is the legacy we want to maintain.”

Turaga highlights concerns about the previous administration’s handling of institutions such as the Mercy Commission and the Constitutional Offices

Commission describing their operations as secretive with no documented meetings.

He confirms ongoing deliberations within the Mercy Commission which is reviewing applications for pardons and collaborating with the judiciary and Fiji Corrections Service on case management.

Despite these developments, Turaga notes that the Commission is yet to reconvene for a final decision on which convicts may receive pardons pending further case management updates.