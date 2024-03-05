AG calls on leaders to join Govt in drug war

Attorney General Siromi Turaga [right] at the opening of the Fiji Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission’s new office in Lautoka today

Attorney General Siromi Turaga is appealing to traditional and community leaders and inter-faith based organizations to join Government efforts in its war against drugs.

Speaking at the opening of the Fiji Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission’s new office in Lautoka today, Turaga says our children need to be saved from these problems.

He says drugs and substance abuse lead to the violation of a child’s rights.

Turaga says the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) stands alone among the core UN human rights treaties in setting out a human right to protection from drugs.

He adds in particular, Article 33 of the CRC states that ‘States Parties shall take all appropriate measures, including legislative, administrative, social and educational measures, to protect children from the illicit use of narcotic drugs.