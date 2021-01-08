ADRA supports government with North rehabilitation

Adventist Development and Relief Agency, says it stands ready to assist with the rehabilitation in the North post-Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

ADRA Fiji Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai, says this includes monetary fund from the New Zealand government to help in the clearing of debris left behind by TC Yasa.

Tuwai says they also received a donation from the European Union.

“The first that came in was the $50,000 from the New Zealand government. We will use this to help in the clearing and also cleaning up. Last week we had European Union who gave $800,000 in Euro and we are sharing it with Live and Learn to help also in this type of project. Another government assistance also is Agriculture Kits, seedlings, Sir we are going to help you on this.”

Tuwai says ADRA is here to help the government and the Fijian people in these trying times.