Addiction story aren't yours to tell, says Kania

The habit of sharing stories of individuals being drug addicts without their approval is a current concern that needs to stop.

This is according to psychologist Leba Kania, as often times parents and even young adults used stories of their own children and friends to talk about drugs in public spaces like churches and/or closed-door gatherings as a form of awareness and relevance without permission.

She says this practice could be a hurtful and painful feeling any children or person can experience psychologically while listening to their story being told which need to be respected.

“Listen, we do not need to judge. You do not know the baggage they’re carrying. Psychologically, not physically, psychologically for them to get there. So don’t you dare judge anyone who’s taking it be-cause you do not know their baggage?”

Kania stresses that in most cases mothers often share their children’s is-sues and experiences as a way of seeking help from their own crowd, but this would be best addressed by seeking permission first.

She adds that as much as Fiji is in the fight against drugs, basic actions should always be considered or leave the person to talk about themselves because it’s their story to share.

