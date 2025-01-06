Acting COMPOL warns perpetrators

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has warned that while some might believe they can escape justice, they will ultimately be held to account for any illegal activity.

He is urging the public to recognize the importance of safeguarding the country’s reputation, particularly in the wake of the recent incident involving Virgin Australia airline crew members.

This incident, which occurred during New Year’s celebrations, involved allegations of sexual assault and robbery.

Chew adds while one man has been charged with sexual assault and rape, police are still working to identify those responsible for the robbery.

“And police is trying to view the CCTVs around the vicinity, trying to identify the likely suspects. But investigation is still ongoing on that.”

The Acting COMPOL says they are ensuring all perpetrators are found and investigated, no matter how long it takes.